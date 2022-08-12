Aug. 10 has been proclaimed Felicia E Martin day.
This proclamation was presented by the mayor of Pell City, Bill Pruitt, during the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday.
“This is a recognition of tragedy, but nevertheless, it is significant and needs to be made,” said Pruitt.
The mayor went on to say that Martin was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Martin’s family was presented with a key to the city.
“It’s not a key to any lock, but it is a true key to the hearts of the citizens of Pell City,” said Pruitt.
