Felicia E Martin Proclamation

June 11 of this year marked 30 years since she was declared missing in a case that still remains unsolved. Martin was 26 years old when she went missing.

Aug. 10 has been proclaimed Felicia E Martin day.

This proclamation was presented by the mayor of Pell City, Bill Pruitt, during the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday.

“This is a recognition of tragedy, but nevertheless, it is significant and needs to be made,” said Pruitt.

The mayor went on to say that Martin was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Martin’s family was presented with a key to the city.

“It’s not a key to any lock, but it is a true key to the hearts of the citizens of Pell City,” said Pruitt.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you