New Probate Judge Andrew Weathington was sworn in for St. Clair County on Monday.
“I appreciate all of the support, there was a lot of letters. Our legislative delegation really helped, and if it weren’t for those two things this would have never happened,” said Weathington.
Weathington was chosen by Governor Kay Ivey to replace previous Probate Judge Mike Bowling.
Bowling retired on March 6 after serving St. Clair County for 13 years. Bowling said he believes the work of those around Weathington was a factor in his appointment of the position.
“I think the governor chose him because he had a lot of support from a lot of people,” said Bowling.
Bowling also said that he would have made the same decision in choosing Weathington.
“If I was sitting in the governor’s office interviewing, there would have to be some pretty good candidates for me to not choose him because he’s very smart,” said Bowling.
Bowling said there are two hearings for him to finish out, but then he will be “just a phone call away.” He also said he thinks Weathington will “hit the ground running” and take over running the office very quickly.
Weathington said he has a lot of people who he considers friends and family within the community, and he was thankful for their support and attendance. He told them “I’m glad we can share all of this together.”
Weathington’s father, St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington, gave the oath that officially appointed him.
“This is a special day for Andrew, and a special day for me. This opportunity doesn’t come along very often, and I’m so proud of him,” said Weathington.
Presiding Circuit Court Judge Philip Seay began the event and showed support for Weathington’s appointment as well.
“I’ve known Andrew 15 years and find him to be a hard-working person with high character and has a wonderful family. I expect his service to the citizens of St. Clair County will be excellent,” said Presiding Circuit Court Judge Philip Seay.
