Pre-trial dates have been set for 10 individuals arrested in an early-March drug bust in Pell City.
According to District Attorney Lyle Harmon, the individuals arrested are being charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance (spice). Two juveniles were also taken into custody.
According to a press release, on March 1, officers from the Pell City Police Department Patrol, Investigations, Special Operations, SWAT Team and Pell City Police Department Drug Enforcement Agent Task Force representatives responded to the 600 Block of Miracle Street in Pell City to serve a search warrant.
After a recovery of narcotics and marijuana, several of the individuals at the residence were taken into custody.
According to Harmon, the pre-trial docket for the 10 individuals will take place in the district court setting. The pre-trial comes before the arraignment process and also will determine whether a grand jury is needed.
The individuals facing pre-trial, with their court dates, are:
Tuskonee Carvelous Woods ; April 8
Jalen Javon Swain; April 8
Jayla Jones; March 25
Wilshun Keith; March 25
Noah Abrahms Keith; April 8
Jonathan Carnell Woods; March 25/April 8
Shantea Ward; April 8
Alfred Frazier; April 8
Kailan Sanders; April 8
Jamie Dale Thomason; April 8
It is unknown at this time how many have retained a lawyer and how many will need a public defender.
