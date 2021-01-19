On the night of Jan. 18, a domestic altercation and deputy response led to the shooting and killing of one man in Cropwell, Alabama.
According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to reports of a physical domestic altercation on the 400 block of Pepper Rd. in Cropwell around 10:05 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, the deputy encountered a white male, Kevin Darion Wells, armed with a handgun. After yelling numerous times for him to drop the weapon, Wells took aim at the deputy. The deputy fired his weapon, striking and killing Wells.
According to the press release, the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics is processing the scene and the investigation is being conducted by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office due to their existing major crimes investigation partnership.
