St. Clair County is mourning the loss of a pedestrian after a hit-and-run struck and killed her Nov. 20.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 46, of Pell City. Poe was pronounced dead at St. Vincent’s/St. Clair Hospital.
Pell City Police said that before she was struck, Poe was confronting two suspects about cars that had been broken into on Skyline Trail. During the confrontation, she was struck and killed, police said.
According to police, the two suspects were reported to be in a dark colored Dodge Charger. The driver was a female with dark hair and dark glasses who appeared to be in her 20s. The passenger, a male, had blonde or light brown hair and also appeared to be in his 20s. They were last seen on Stemley Bridge.
Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said his department is committed to finding those responsible for the crime.
“Mark my words, we will hunt you down and we will bring you to justice,” he said.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Pell City Police Department was offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call Sergeant Justin Cooper at 205-884-3334. Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $20,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call them at 205-254-7777.
Poe was a wife and mother who had been active in her church, Cropwell Baptist, for 25 years. The community is asking for prayers for Poe and her family.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for her family at https://gofund.me/8969614f.
This story will be updated at newsaegis.com as more information becomes available.
