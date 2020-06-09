Moody residents are petitioning to urge city council members to revoke the business license of Super 8 motel on Moody Parkway. The petition comes after Sgt. Stephen Williams was fatally shot June 2.
Amy Stewart, creator of the petition has gotten over 3k signatures since being created on June 3. “The recent slaying of LT. Stephen Williams on Tuesday June 2, 2020 has escalated the need to close this business for good” the petition reads. “We ask that the City Council and Mayor Joe Lee revoke their business license immediately for the safety of our community.”
According to Stewart, “this motel houses drug dealers and users, sex offenders and transients. This motel offers no benefits to our community.”
Patti Kemp signed the petition saying, “I grew up around Moody and watched this place of business go down hill fast. Nothing good comes from allowing it to remain open.”
Christine Bryan signed the petition “because I want to see the continued positive growth of our city.”
Stewart posted a petition update saying “I have reached out to the City Manager to discuss the petition with the city council.
