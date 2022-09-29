The Pell City Animal Control Center is running low on dog food. If anyone would like to use Amazon or drop some off at the shelter it would be greatly appreciated. They are not picky on the brand, just dry food, adult and puppy. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Closed on Wednesday and Sundays. When strays are brought into the center, they are typically posted with an ID number and found location. The owner has seven days to come and get their pet. If they remain unclaimed, they are put up for adoption. Call the center to receive more information about adoptions and fees. There are more lost and adoptable pets listed on the Pell City Animal Control Center Facebook page.

