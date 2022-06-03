This year’s Pell City Hometown Block Party is scheduled for June 4, Saturday of this upcoming weekend. The event is hosted by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce and director Urainah Glidewell.
Glidewell said the block party is the chamber’s largest event of the year. It has been hosted for at least 20 years in the Pell City community.
The main event is three stages playing full line ups at the same time. Various types of music will be played such as blues, gospel, country and pop.
There will also be a car show, food trucks, over 75 vendors and a kids’ area. The kids’ area will have inflatables, carnival rides and games.
“It has something for everyone,” said Glidewell.
She said this was the Chamber’s opportunity to give back to the community that supports local talent, food and vendors.
A portion of the proceeds from the car show, hosted by Casey Cambron, will go to Mileena Painter. Painter was diagnosed with Pre-B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in August 2017.
Glidewell said the event couldn’t happen without the street department, Pell City fire department, parks and rec and other municipal entities.
“It’s a lot of logistics with closing streets and making sure everyone is safe, so we’re very grateful for them.”
The event is sponsored by Vulcan Tire and Automotive, Buffalo Rock and Ford Meter Box.
“They’ve really stepped up and helped with the event,” said Glidwell.
Entry into the event is free and takes place in downtown Pell City. Attendees are welcome to park closer to Pell City High School where a shuttle will pick them up and bring them into downtown.
Stage one on 20th Street lineup:
3:00 — Jamison Taylor’s School of Music
4:15 — Patrick Barnett Music
5:30 — Kudzu
7:30 — SpandeX Ballet
Stage two on 19th Street lineup:
3:00 pm Honey Bunches of Motes
4:10 pm National Anthem by Teresa Carden
4:15 pm Berritt Haynes Music
5:30 pm The BoLee lll
7:00 pm The WingNuts
Stage three on 18th Street lineup:
3:00 — COOSA PHAT KATZ
5:00 — Julie Funderburg
6:00 — The Beacon Blues Band
8:00 — Tristen Gressett Music
