Pell City High School wrestler and student athlete Logan Shell made it all the way to nationals this season following a year-long break from the sport.
The junior finished seventh at the state competition, which awarded him a qualification to compete at the national competition in Iowa this past week.
Shell competed hard at nationals but did not place. He and his family are very proud of how far he has come in a year.
According to his father, former wrestler David Shell, he is “blown away” at Logan’s accomplishments over the course of the season, impacted by COVID-19, that still saw Logan post a record of 24 wins and 5 losses.
“Logan has always been coachable,” David Shell said. “He really is an awesome kid.”
Shell excels in academics as well. The honor roll student plans to become a youth leader at his church and attend the University of Alabama to study sports medicine.
For his senior season, Shell says he is “willing to do what it takes to compete on a national level.”
