For the first time in their history, the Pell City Winter Guard are champions of their division in Alabama following an impressive performance at the Southeastern Color Guard Circuit.
The team scored a 82.52, enough to award them with a silver medal in the group and a state title in Alabama.
The group is comprised of around 15 members, along with help from a team sponsor, parents, coaches and others.
“We are beyond proud of them,” said Team sponsor Cari Pearce, an alum of the program. “All of band is proud of them. They have grown so much.”
What makes the victory event sweeter is that it comes in the midst of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. According to Pearce, they were unsure if they would have a full season, with multiple instances occurring where they feared cancellation of the season.
“This season was looked at as ‘we’ll compete as long as we can and make the best of it,’” Pearce said. “There was so much uncertainty with COVID and how competing would be.”
Pearce has been a sponsor for the Winter Guard for the past three years. The Pell City High School Winter Guard has been around since the early 2000’s.
