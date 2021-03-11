The Pell City Under-12 Girls basketball team recently became the first girls team in city history to win the District championship.
Because of this, the girls keep their hopes alive to compete for a state championship. Their next competition takes place March 12 and 13.
The team has shown a considerable amount of resiliency along the way. According to head coach Diamond Buckhanon, the girls team faced deficits of 16-0 and 30-22 with a couple minutes left to play.
“It is a privilege to be their coach. They have worked hard all season,” coach Buckhanon said. “We are not done yet. We are still putting in work to win a state championship. Let’s bring it home Panthers.”
The team has received an immersion of support from the community, with City Manager Brian Muenger and City Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel on hand to watch them win District.
