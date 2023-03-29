The Alabama Community College System recently announced a partnership with the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association that has resulted in 34 scholarships being available to Alabamians interested in training for a career in the state’s automotive manufacturing industry.
One of those scholarships has gone to Landon Smith of Pell City, who is currently a student at Gadsden State Community College. He is one of 14 students at GSCC to receive the scholarship.
According to a press release from GSCC, students who are awarded the scholarship may use the funds for tuition, books and fees associated with the approved program during the 2023 school year. The scholarships total $4,000 each.
For the 2022-23 academic year, 14 Gadsden State students received the AAMA scholarship, which is more than any other community college in Alabama. Recipients include Brennen Butler, Nathan Carr, Ethan Cash, Brendan Dutton, Randy Henderson, Tanner Holderfield, Marshall Hughes, Briteon Husk, Justin Lindsey, Caden Mitchell, Noah Monday, Gavin Mosely, Gerardo Rios-Reyes and Landon Smith.
The scholarship is awarded to students in approved programs such as mechatronics; industrial automation technology; electronics technology; precision machining; automotive service technology; mechanical design technology and welding technology.
Current high school seniors or freshmen at Gadsden State Community College are eligible for application. Students with at least a 2.5 GPA can apply for the scholarship at dreamitdoitalabama.com/aama. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 31.
