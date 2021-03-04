The Pell City school system is approaching their final days of vaccinating more than 200 of their employees with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Jimmy Martin, superintendent of Pell City Schools, sent out an inquiry earlier in the year to gauge interest in receiving the vaccine. After seeing there was large interest, teachers and staff members of the school system received the Moderna version of the vaccine at Pell City High School’s cafeteria in groups.
“Our folks were excited to have an opportunity to get the vaccine,” Martin said. “Things are going real well.”
A large group of the employees received their second dose of the vaccine as early as last Friday.
While some individuals privately received the vaccine from other sources, the vaccine is largely being provided to the school employees by Main Street Pharmacy in Pell City. Curt Eddy, head pharmacist said he would be on hand to help with any additional vaccines following their final clinic day on Friday, March 5.
“We are really appreciative of Main Street. We really are,” Martin said.
The Moderna vaccine is one of three vaccines now in circulation, with the Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine being the others.
