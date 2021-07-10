The Alabama Defense Lawyers Association (ADLA) held its 57TH Annual Membership Meeting and Elections on June 19 confirming a new slate of officers and directors at the close of the business meeting. The annual meeting was held at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Destin, Fla., June 17-20.
Pell City native Gerald Swann Jr. was confirmed as the 2021-2022 President of the Association. Swann is a partner at Ball Ball Matthews & Novak, PA in Montgomery. He practices in the areas of construction litigation, products liability, serious personal injury and wrongful death. He has represented both commercial and residential contractors in disputes over construction quality and job site injuries. Additionally, personal injury claims arising out of the use of products in both the private sector and industrial settings have been a large focus of his practice.
With more than 35 years of litigation experience, he has taken numerous cases to verdict and/or arbitration decision. Swann is a 1983 graduate of the University of Alabama and 1986 graduate of Samford University Cumberland School of Law. He previously served two three-year terms on the ADLA Board of Directors when he was elected to serve as an officer in 2019 and served as Secretary-Treasurer, President-Elect in 2020, followed by President in 2021.
