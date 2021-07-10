Pell City, AL (35125)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.