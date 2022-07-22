Future Farmers of America Alumni Chapter, who directly support the high school chapter, are hosting a Bulls on the Lake event this weekend.
Gates open at 5 p.m. both nights and organizers have tried to provide more seating this year. Pell City FFA Alumni president Tori Castleberry recommends people get there early.
On Friday night, there will be a youth rodeo with mutton busting and goat tying for the children and pro youth associations, will be riding junior broncs and junior bulls.
Saturday is the regular pro rodeo with cowboys from all over the nation.
Admission Friday night is $10 for all guests and Saturday night children 5 and under get in free, 6-12 are $10 and 13 and up is $15.
“It’s a good bit of work, but we have a lot of people that come together to help us out. It’s always a great event for the city because we always bring big crowds,” said Castleberry.
Castleberry said there will also be food vendors.
Proceeds will help the Pell City high school chapter of FFA to buy new equipment, receive help transporting animals, and help pay for conventions that the club attends each year.
“It’s important to see what we can do for the kids and teachers in the FFA. They need things that are outside of their budget,” said Castleberry.
