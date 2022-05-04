The Pell City Police Department has made arrests in connection with a string of local car break-ins.
According to a statement from the PCPD, Christian Scott, 21, of Pell City has been charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of theft of property 2nd. All four charges are felonies. Scott is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $40,000 bond. Two 16-year-old male accomplices were arrested with Scott. One of the juveniles is from Pell City, while the other is from Birmingham. Both were charged with three counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. The Birmingham juvenile was also charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.
The break-ins took place in the Mays Bend and Stemley Bridge area of Pell City between April 26 and April 27. Following the arrests, detectives recovered a stolen pistol, 18 stolen credit cards, and three stolen checkbooks. The PCPD believe the suspects are involved in break-ins in other counties. Detectives are sharing information with neighboring agencies to clear similar cases.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow. Anyone with additional information about the break-ins can contact Detective Chris Norris at 205-884-3334.
