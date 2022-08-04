The Pell City Police Department arrested 31-year-old Kesley Yvonne Crow of Pell City on July 28, 2022. She is charged with manslaughter. The charges are related to a motor vehicle accident that took place on Cogswell Avenue in Pell City on Jan. 6. The accident resulted in the death of 55-year-old Jimmy Wade Rich of Riverside, AL. Crow is believed to have been intoxicated and distracted by a cell phone at the time of the accident.
Crow is being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on a $1,500,000 bond pending a bond hearing. Manslaughter is a class B felony. The Police Department was assisted in the investigation by agents from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.