Hello everyone. Hope all the fathers had a great Father’s Day.
Congratulations to PCHS senior Tanner Wilder who signed a Golf Scholarship with Coastal Alabama. Tanner will attend Coastal Alabama in the Fall 2021.
Congratulations to PCHS student, Evi Edwards for being named to the ASWA 6A All-State Softball Team.
Congratulations to PCHS teacher, Christy Ginn for receiving a $1,161 STEM Robotics grant. Mrs. Ginn teaches in the Special Education department at the high school.
Changes for the upcoming year at Pell City High School include Logan Tucker, Varsity Boys Soccer Head Coach; David Collins, Varsity Baseball Head Coach; Brittany Gillison, Varsity Softball Head Coach; Logan Colafrancesco, Football Offensive Coordinator; and, Jason Simmons, Football Defensive Coordinator.
Also, PCHS welcomes Valerie Curtis, Assistant Principal and Richard Garris, Acting Principal.
REMINDER: You are invited to the Business Builder Breakfast sponsored by Pell City Chamber of Commerce. It will be June 24 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Guest Speaker will be Pell City Police Chief, Paul Irwin. Limited seating, register early.
On June 27 at Chapel in the Pines, the Rev. William Robinson of Rocky Zion Baptist Church will be speaking at 8:30 a.m.
Rev. Paul Brasher is now the pastor of Central Baptist Church in Argo. He will begin his ministry there on July 1. Central is blessed to have Pastor Paul and wife Laurie.
Pell City FFA Alumni and Triple H Bucking Bulls Co. presents Bulls on the Lake Rodeo on Sat. July 24 at 8 p.m. Come on out for a jam-packed night of fun! There will be entertaining events like bull riding, mutton busting, rodeo clowns, activities and games for the kids, food vendors, drinks, and more! Proceeds from this rodeo go right back to the PCHS FFA Chapter! Please come out and support your students! Tickets will also be sold at the gate! Adults $15, Kids 6-12 years old $10, Kids 5-under free.
Excited to see the annual Pell City Fireworks on July 4? Cropwell Baptist Church is offering: FREE Parking FREE Bottled Water FREE Popsicles
Love motorcycles and Jesus? Then maybe Eden Westside Baptist Church and FAITH Riders is for you. Free and open to anyone interested in hearing more about an evangelist opportunity through FAITH Riders Motorcycle Ministry. You don’t have to ride a motorcycle; you don’t have to even be a member of Eden Westside Baptist Church. Make your plans now to come out and join us to hear about events and opportunities coming soon through out the area. Through the ministry of F.A.I.T.H. Riders, bikers and others are learning about Jesus Christ and receiving His awesome gift of salvation and eternal life in Heaven with Him. F.A.I.T.H. Riders is reaching people with their bikes who may not normally step foot into an organized church or Bible study. It’s putting rubber, as well as shoe leather, onto the Gospel message.
Special anniversary wishes to my daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Tommy Snow. They will celebrate 51 years on June 26. Also, happy 25th anniversary to Lynda and Ren Wheeler.
Birthday wishes to my very special friend, Robert Holtam, who celebrated his special day on the 25th and to Pam Kendrick Fowler, Vicki Merrymon, Laurie Mathis Mullinax, Krissy Williams, Amy Phillips, Elizabeth Day, Anna Knepper, Carrie Jones, Ivy Thompson, Aribella Wagner, Madison Martin, Grady Wyatt Emerson, Bill Gossett, Cindy Goodgame, Kim Thweatt, Camaran Williams, Destiny Sayles, and Linda Walls.
Please remember the families of Rhonda Norris, Ava Marie Beavers, Russell Colbert, Betty Ponder, Carol English, Tommy Ritch, John (Junior) Smith, Ann Dendy, Thomas Manning, Leon Rickey McKelvey, Betty Ann Hannah, Bill Hiltibran, and Eddie Wilkerson.
Remember: The BEST kind of people are the ones that come into your life, and make you see the sun where you once saw clouds. The people that believe in you so much, YOU start to believe in you too. The people that love you, simply for being you. The once in a lifetime kind of people.
Please pray daily for our country, its leaders and for Israel. Contact me with at 205-338-7746 with information about your family’s news and gatherings or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have blessed and safe week
