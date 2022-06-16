A crash five miles south of Ragland claimed the life of a Pell City man on Sunday. Myles T. Whidden, 33, was fatally injured when his vehicle, a 1993 Chevrolet 1500, overturned after leaving the road and hitting a mailbox. The accident took place around 8:40 p.m.
Whidden was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
No further information about the crash has been released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division. An investigation is still ongoing.
