Eddie King, 77, was arrested Thursday afternoon by St. Clair Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of first degree sodomy and three counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Sheriff Billy Murray described the investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division as "extensive."
King was indicted on the charges by a grand jury last week. His bond was set at $500,000. He was bonded out and released almost an hour after booking.
His next court date is set for Nov. 9 in Pell City.
King is a resident of Cropwell in Pell City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.