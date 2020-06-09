Michael Lane Mitchell, 51, of Pell City was arrested on June 4 and charged with violating Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act after moving to Lincoln.
Mitchell is being held at the Talladega County Jail on a $5,000 bond according to Talladega Sheriff Office.
After moving to Lincoln, Mitchell did not register his new address, previously stating he was homeless and living in Pell City.
According to Alabama Sex Offender Registry, he was convicted of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree of a 26 year-old female back in 1991.
