The Pell City Library’s winter version of their reading competition began on Jan. 18 and will continue until the end of February. The competition, which can be done completely online, offers a variety of age-differing prizes based on how much an individual reads during the allotted competition time.
Those interested in the Winter Reading Competition can go to https://pellcitylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 and follow the instructions to get signed up. The link is also available on the library’s Facebook page.
Furthermore, the link is how they keep up with logging their reading hours as well.
According to Susan Mann, assistant director of adult services at the library, the number of hours a person reads is what is important, not the number of books they read by the end of February. Traditional books and e-books both count towards the competition.
Prizes include a dinner for two at a local restaurant, an iPad, gift cards and a variety of other prizes for kids, teens and adults.
According to Mann, the competition provides the participants with an opportunity to escape from the pandemic and fill up their free time with entertainment.
“I cannot think of a better way to spend your time,” Mann said. “Books will take you away.”
Those interested in the competition are allowed to read books of any genre as well.
For those interested in more information about the competition or the Pell City Library can go to the link in the article or go to their website at www.pellcitylibrary.com.
