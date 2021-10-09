Two Pell City High School Jr. High cheerleaders became CPR certified to help with team safety. At the beginning of the football season Niya Crawford, the Jr. High team’s coach, gave everyone on the team an opportunity to choose a role in case of an emergency.
Kynlee Haynes and Amelia Alverson visited the Pell City Fire Department after school to receive their CPR certifications.
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is emergency training in response to someone who has stopped breathing or their heart has stopped beating. This life saving technique can restore oxygenated blood flow to vital organs.
“As a parent, I think it’s awesome they’re ready for anything,” said Lindsey Alverson, Amelia’s mom.
Both of the girls have plans to be in the medical field after high school.
“Kenley wants to be a nurse when she grows up, she just has a caring heart,” said Monica Haynes, Kenley’s mom.
According to the American Heart Association, children as young as nine-years-old be certified to perform CPR.
“I think if it’s good you’re in any situation, just in life or any situation, you never know what emergency can come up. It makes me feel better to just have her at the house CPR certified,” said Haynes. “It’s helpful for kids to know how to respond to an emergency.”
To inquire about CPR class schedules, reach out the city’s fire department. (205)-338-6006 is Pell City’s Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.