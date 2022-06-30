Pell City approved a lump sum payment to city retirees for a total of $34,788. At the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Council President Jud Alverson said he believe it’s “very worthwhile.”
Each retiree will receive $2 for every month they worked for the city. City Manager Brian Muenger said these payments range from $244 to $900. Council member Jay Jenkins said he was happy to see the resolution pass.
“As a state retiree, I got one of these things too. If the state approves it, we have to approve it too. It’s not a whole lot, but it helps,” said Jenkins.
In other business the council:
• Honored he Pell City 6U All-Star Baseball Team. The team brought home the championship. They will be going to the World Series in Gulfport next month.
• Authorized an application to the Community Development Block Grant Program for water system improvements from Morningside to Woodhill Road.
• Discussed setting a public hearing for properties considered a nuisance
• Authorized an agreement and assumption of land located near Dr. John Haynes Drive, which will be used in partnership with Noon LLC for the upcoming shopping center.
