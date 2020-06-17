Over 100 people gathered in Pell City Saturday afternoon to march for change.
Beginning at First Baptist Church South, people marched down 19th Street South ending in front of the St. Clair County Courthouse.
The march was organized by area church leaders to help bring residents together to end systemic racism, injustice and inequality. Pastor Donald Gover of Life Family Worship Center and Pastor Cameron Thomas spoke reiterating the purpose behind the march.
“This is not a protest. This is not a demonstration. This is a chance for the people of Pell City to unify and love one another,” Gover said.
Pastor John Thweatt of Pell City First Baptist Church spoke sharing “I’ve never said anything, and then I watched the video of Ahmaud Arbery and watched two men chase him down and shoot him in the street in Georgia. I told out church, We’ve been silent long enough.”
Police Chief Paul Irwin spoke about the death of George Floyd and the riots that followed.
"This was a tragedy,” he said. “And people acted out of passion over the injustice of it, and I want us to also be passionate.
“Let's be passionate about stopping drugs. Because our city and our police officers in America, everyday, are dying because of drugs. Families are being pulled apart, churches are being pulled apart, people are losing their homes and living in the street.
"And what happened to George Floyd is terrible. No matter what the circumstances, he was laid down on the ground and he was choked. We don't endorse that. That's not what our profession does, and there's almost a million police officers that go out and do a good job every day.”
The march ended with a moment of silence for George Floyd and for Moody police Lt. Stephen Williams.
