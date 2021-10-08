At the Lake Martin Band Invitational Competition on Oct. 2. Pell City High School marching band received all superior ratings. The school was also awarded for best in class for percussion, dance line and majorettes. The percussion also won best in show.
Pell City High will be holding its own 41st annual competition on Saturday, Oct. 16. More information about showtimes can be found at www.pellcityband.com.
The organization is still currently looking for equipment to use for the day of the festival such as golf carts and four-wheelers. Contact Corey Funderburg, band director, or visit the Pell City HS Marching Band of Gold Facebook page for more information.
