In fall 2022, FFA students from Pell City, Weaver and Lincoln high schools attended the inaugural Green Industry Equipment Rodeo at Dixie Sod Farm in St. Clair County. That event received statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV.
The show premieres Jan. 1, at 6:30 a.m., on WBMA-TV 33/40 in Birmingham and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. Central time.
“There aren’t many kids who are learning trades and getting involved in this type of work,” said Matt Smith, owner of Dixie Sod Farm. “I think this event introduces them to the green industry and shows them they’re capable of operating heavy equipment. Maybe it will spark a little interest and they’ll want to do this for a living one day or be involved in the industry.”
Following the show’s premiere on Jan. 1, the segment is available online at www.simplysoutherntv.net and on www.Youtube.com/SimplySouthernTV.
