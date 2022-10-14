Jamie Browder
The Pell City Fire Department will donate its 2003 fire safety house to the Odenville Fire Department. This decision was made at the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Oct. 10.
The house, which is almost 20 years old, was bought by the fire department with a grant in 2003. Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said they don’t use it because all of the feedback they’ve gotten from community events and schools is that they have better outreach by bringing Sparky the mascot, firemen and firetruck. He said there has not been a request for the fire safety house from anyone in the Pell City community for the past few years.
Odenville has been borrowing the house for the past 5-10 years, according to Kurzejeski, which they usually choose a week in October.
“I’d rather it not sit on our drill field in the weather,” said Kurzejeski.
He said the agreement came about while he was in a meeting with the Odenville Fire Chief that if Pell City ever decided to get rid of the fire safety house, they were interested in taking it.
In other business the council also:
• Authorized a Special Use Permit for the Modification of an Existing Telecommunication Facility located at 507 North Martin Street and 350 Blue Hole Road.
• Authorized the purchase of two 2023 Ford F-150 Trucks for use in the Utility Department from Stivers Ford of Montgomery.
• Approved job description changes for new authorized positions and proposed revisions to existing positions.
• Authorized an agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the fiscal year 2022 and 2023.
