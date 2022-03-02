Clay Morris was named Pell City’s police chief at the city council meeting on Monday. Morris was one of five applicants who interviewed publicly last Thursday and Friday.
Morris has 27 years of experience in law enforcement, 25 of those years were spent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
Morris graduated from the University of New Orleans with a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He then went on to get a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisiana. He also attended technical school at North Delta Regional Police Academy to become a certified police officer and Notre Dame – Mendoza College of Business for executive leadership.
“I’m thrilled. I cannot wait to get in there and get started. Quite frankly, it’s a lifelong fulfillment to police in a city as fine as Pell City, I couldn’t ask for a better situation,” said Morris.
He said he’s looking forward to his first steps as chief, which will include getting out and meeting the community. He said his first goal is to understand the needs and desires of Pell City residents.
Morris is expecting to begin his position in approximately two weeks because he needs to “tie up some loose ends” at his old job.
Some of his past responsibilities with the DEA included oversight of the operational, administrational and investigative programs for multiple offices throughout Alabama.
Council President Jud Alverson said the decision for the new police chief position was tough, but he believes Morris’ experience, interview, resume and contacts will take Pell City to “a new level.”
“It was a unique interview and the opportunity to hire somebody that dynamic, we couldn’t pass it up. I think he will be a great addition to the community and certainly to the police department,” said Alverson.
Alverson also said his first expectations of Morris include how he will earn the respect of his new officers and how he intends to cultivate good morale. Then, he hopes Morris will have the opportunity to determine the needs of Pell City and begin “putting his touch” on the police department.
