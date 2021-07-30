At the regular meeting Monday night, the Pell City Council approved entering into a partnership and contract with the city of Margaret to provide animal control services to the growing city and raised the fees other governments are paying for the service.
Under Alabama law any county and city exceeding 5,000 people must have an operating animal control facility. Each county or city may decide to run their own facility or contract another to handle the program. Pell City provides animal control services for several surrounding cities and the county.
The city of Margaret is expected to exceed 5,000 residents for the first time in the upcoming census, meaning they are in need of an animal control facility. Under the agreement, Margaret will contribute $5,000 towards the operation of the Pell City Animal Control Center. Margaret began paying Pell City $5,000 last year, without an agreement in place.
City Manager Brian Muenger said it’s been two years since they had a rate increase, and in that time Moody, Margaret and Anniston have all signed on for service from Pell City.
According to a report shared by Muenger, the payments from Margaret, Moody and Anniston increased the control center’s revenues by $26,250 for this fiscal year.
However, the cost of operating the Animal Control Center has only become more expensive.
“It has enhanced our revenue, but we are just at the point of breaking even,” said Muenger. “It is time for a modest increase.”
He said without an increase, the animal control center’s expenses are expected to exceed revenue by $27,550 in next year’s budget.
The council agreed to increase the rates for other governments they have contracts with based on their animal intake levels. Anniston’s will increase by $6,750, St. Clair County’s will go up $5,000, Odenville’s by $1,000, Ashville’s by $500 and Springville’s by $500.
