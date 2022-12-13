The annual Pell City Christmas parade lit up downtown on Friday night, Dec. 9.
The event’s reputation has made it one of the largest parades in the region with early birds lining the streets to stake out a prime spot. Floats, bands, convertibles, the antics of the Shriners and Jolly Old Saint Nick himself were part of the festivities as Pell City rang in the season.
This year’s theme, “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” honored area veterans with many of the floats and displays having a military theme. Arguably, the most enthusiastic reception was to a float featuring area veterans.
