Pell City has been chosen as the location for the new jail being built in St. Clair County. The facility will be placed near the location of the old jail, which was located behind the St. Clair County Courthouse and is currently being demolished.
According to James Hill, attorney for the St. Clair County Commission, it is going to be a large facility in order to compensate with the growth of the county.
“We want to make sure we construct something to take care of us today and for the near future,” Hill said.
The final plans for the jail should be completed within the next three months, while the jail could be completed from anywhere between the next 12 to 18 months. Hill said that deep into 2022 is the most likely timetable for completion.
The old jail was deemed to no longer be cost-effective to keep up and running. It is currently being turned into an additional parking lot for downtown visitors.
According to Hill, Pell City was chosen as the location for multiple reasons including its proximity to the courthouse and operational costs.
Goodgame Construction Co., who is operating as construction manager over the project, and CMH Architects, who is operating as the architect over the project, recommended the location.
“They have done an excellent job in leading,” Hill said. “They have tremendous experience.”
Hill added that he, the county commission, and everyone else involved has a commitment to minimizing the public’s financial contribution toward the jail.
Pell City isn’t the only community seeing improvements to its jail. The Ashville jail has received approximately $700,000 for renovations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.