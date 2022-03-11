More than a year later, the Pell City Chamber celebrated Beyond Sken’s studio opening and continued business with a ribbon cutting.
“We’re very glad to be here and picking a business to see how continually successful they’ve been. It’s important to us to welcome them in and let everyone know they’re here,” said Urainah Glidewell, Executive Director of the Pell City Chamber.
Glidewell said Pell City has done fairly well this past year in terms of surviving businesses. She said she thinks the city has seen a lot of growth with construction, remodeling and new businesses and locations.
“We have seen a lot of positive growth in Pell City, and just the innovation of our business owners to change their business models to add more services or switch delivery, pickup or online options,” said Glidewell. “I think in a time where a lot of businesses have been struggling, just to see that continued growth here is positive.”
Glidewell said the chamber is looking forward to hosting more ribbon cuttings soon, continuing business builder breakfast and a job fair in April.
“We’ve got so much coming up with job fairs, ribbon cuttings, and new businesses joining. We’re very excited about that and already gearing up for our block party in June,” said Glidewell.
Beyond Sken Studio owner Alicia Boyd said she’s had a great start to her business and hopes the future allows her to stay in Pell City. Boyd is a licensed aesthetician who specializes in lash extensions, waxing, facials and facilitating beauty classes.
“It was a great year. I was expecting a loss but I actually did very well. I’m happy about last year and looking forward to doing more this year,” said Boyd.
Boyd said she’s looking forward to her little sister completing aesthetician school in August. They will be able to operate the business together. She’s hoping Beyond Sken will be able to begin taking walk-ins once the two start working together.
Boyd was working in trucking logistics when she attended a women’s conference about entrepreneurship. She then quit her job and went back to school to become an aesthetician.
“I like making people feel better about themselves. Not even physically, but like on the inside. You never know what a hug or compliment does for somebody, that makes a world of difference for somebody. I just felt like this was where I was supposed to be,” said Boyd.
“I’ve connected with a lot of people that I could give encouraging words to and it might change how they feel about situations or vice versa, they might give me information I didn’t have before. They give to me as much as I give to them.”
For more on Beyond Sken Studio, find them online at beyondskenstudio.com.
Beyond Sken Studio is located at 1605 Martin Street S Suite 4 in Pell City.{/div}
