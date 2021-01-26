The Pell City Chamber of Commerce welcomed four new members to their board of directors on Thursday, Jan 14. The swearing-in of the new members took place at noon at the Chamber of Commerce located in the Pell City Municipal Building.
The new members are Casey Cambron, Pam Carlisle, Sarah Whitten and Ken Pate. They were sworn in before a crowd of around 20 people by Judge Bill Hereford.
“We are really excited to have them as part of our team,” executive director of the Chamber, Urainah Glidewell, said. “They are already very involved in the community. We look forward to seeing what we can do.”
For more information regarding the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, go to their website at www.pellcitychamber.com.
