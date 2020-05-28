The Education Committee of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors selected two high school seniors to receive the Pell City Chamber Scholarship Award.
Recipients were chosen on multiple factors, including academic aptitude, proven work ethic, and service to the community. Malea Benjamin and Ethan Kirby were selected as winners.
Malea Benjamin is graduating from Pell City High School where she is in the top 5% of her class. Her goal is to attend the University of Alabama and major in Political Science, with a minor in Communications and Criminal Justice. Her career goals are to become a lawyer and then enter politics. During high school, Malea served as Student Government Association Executive President, leading in many community service projects benefiting the community.
Ethan Kirby is graduating from Pell City High School and plans to attend Troy University with a major in Economics and then transferring to the University of Alabama to pursue a law degree while serving in the U.S. Army. Ethan said he wants to join the Army because, "It's a strong foundation to build a career, growing up soldiers were my heroes, and I wish to serve my country in my best capacity." Ethan was an intern at the District Attorney's Office for 377 hours, while attending school, being captain of the varsity tennis team, serving with the Earth Club and SkillsUSA, and helping on his family's farm. Since school has been closed, Ethan has worked two jobs at Town and Country Ford, and William A New Construction.
