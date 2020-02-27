The Pell City Chamber of Commerce selected Pell City Flowers & Gift Shop as the February Business of the Month.
Pell City Flowers & Gift Shop was founded in 1945 and is still family-owned by Cindy and Eric Luby. The shop is the oldest florist in St. Clair County, celebrating 75 years in business. They offer a variety of floral arrangements and gifts, for any occasion.
"We are honored to receive this and to continue serving our community," said Cindy Luby.
Her grandparents opened the first florist shop in St. Clair County in 1945. Her parents took over the business in the 1970s and Cindy Luby took over in 2012. "We're in the business of love," Luby said. "If you didn't love someone, you wouldn't sent them flowers, and flowers are always appropriate."
Pell City Flowers & Gift Shop is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.
They are located at 36 Comer Avenue in Pell City. For more information, call 205-338-2226 or 800-536-3831, or visit online at
