Beyond Fitness was selected as the January Business of the Month by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
“With the new year and so many focusing on their health, we wanted to spotlight our fitness Chamber members,” said Pell City Chamber Executive Director Urainah Glidewell.
Business of the Month candidates are voted on by Chamber board of directors, and the business with the most votes is selected. A different business is selected each month.
Beyond Fitness owner Elizabeth Slaughter started teaching Bootcamp classes at Eden Westside Baptist Church has been involved in fitness for four and a half years. She opened Beyond Fitness at their new Pell City location in December 2018.
“I fell in love with the style of workout,” Slaughter said. “I went in asking, ‘Can I do this?’ and had a drive to see how my body could change. I gained a lot of weight with kids. The instructor really built me up. I want everyone to know that they can do this. If I can do it, you can do it!”
Beyond Fitness offers bootcamp, basic training classes, and work on “physical, mental, and emotional health.”
“We’ve seen people have major transformations, losing weight, toning,” said Slaughter. “I want people to feel comfortable and open up. I have such a love for the people that come in here. I want to help.”
Beyond Fitness is located at 5030 Cogswell Avenue Suite 100, Pell City. For more information about Beyond Fitness, visit beyondfitnesspc.com or their Facebook page at Beyond Fitness.
