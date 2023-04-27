The Pell City Chamber of Commerce is actively recruiting for Chamber ambassadors.
“We often hear, ‘I want to get more involved, but. ...,” the Chamber said in an email about the program. “We have a great way for you to be more involved that addresses any ‘buts’ — become a Chamber ambassador.”
An ambassador is described by the Chamber as anyone interested in serving the community and Chamber members.
The Chamber of Commerce has more than 400 members in the Pell City Chamber. They host numerous events including Business Builder Breakfasts, lunch and learns, ribbon cuttings, grand openings, business of the month, Business of the Year Awards Ceremony, Block Party, Christmas Parade, job fairs, new member events and continuous education.
Ambassadors have flexibility in their schedules as well. They can help with event setup and tear down, phone calls, mailers and more.
To help community members learn more about the ambassador program, the Chamber is hosting an ambassador information event May 4, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Pell City Municiapl Complex located at 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway.
If you are interested in becoming an ambassador email info@pellcitychamber.com and if you are interested in attending the ambassador event, RSVP by emailing info@pellcitychamber.com.
