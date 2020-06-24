Due to concerns over the coronavirus, The Pell City Board of Education approved a revised calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey made a recommendation for school systems to revise school calendars and Pell City BOE decided to adopt that recommendation. Superintendent Dr. James Martin worked with the calendar committee to recommend a minor change to the calendar.
The change included teachers and students returning to campus later than originally scheduled. Teachers will return on August 14 instead of August 5 with students returning August 21 versus August 12.
The seven days will be made up through e-learning days throughout the school year. “We have scattered those seven days throughout the school year,” Martin said.
The purpose of e-learning will be to keep students, parents and teachers in practice in case of another situation that could possibly require closures.
While the beginning date has been changed, Martin assures the end date of May 27 will not change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.