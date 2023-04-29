Pell City leaders approved plans for the Pell City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hometown Block Party at the April 24, city council meeting.
This year’s event will feature three stages for live music, as well as food, vendors, kid’s activities and a car show.
The free event is set for June 3, from 3 to 9 p.m. around the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City.
The council also approved an agreement with Five16 for the use of Lakeside Park for the third annual Lakeside Life music festival, set for Sept. 16.
In addition to event approvals, the council also heard updates on the Senior Center roof replacement project and approved a bid from Talladega-based company Advantage Plus Roofing.
The city only received one bid for the project, at $30,145, from Advantage Plus Roofing. Construction should be completed within the week if the company can order the needed materials by April 25.
The Senior Center will remain open during the construction period. Visitors may need to park in a different lot until construction is completed.
In other action, the Pell City City Council:
• Approved the minutes from the March 27, 2023 and April 10, 2023 City Council meetings.
• Approved an ABC license for QuikTrip located at 685 Mineral Springs Road.
• Approved resolution reappointing Municipal Court Judge Brandi Hufford.
• Approved resolution authorizing approving a final plat for Jay and Erin Hardin for property located on Windsor Drive.
• Approved resolution authorizing approving a final plat for Noon Development for property located on Dr. John Haynes Drive.
• Approved resolution authorizing agreement between VC3 for IT support services for the city.
• Introduced ordinance authorizing a franchise agreement with Spire Alabama Inc.
• Suspended rules and approved ordinance authorizing a franchise agreement with Spire Alabama Inc.
• Approved resolution authorizing a property acquisition for the Eden sewer lift station.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Pell City City Council is set for 6 p.m. May 8, at Pell City City Hall. A council work session will be held at 5 p.m., prior to the regular meeting.
