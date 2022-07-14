Pell City approved a new development for the old hospital, which will soon be turned into a shopping center by Noon, LLC.
The development will mainly affect: John Haynes Drive, Parkhill Parkway, U.S. 231 and Jeanne Pruett. A nearby neighborhood will also benefit from these improvements, according to the city manager.
“I think especially the two outbound exiting lanes from Fox Hollow would be really great,” said City Manager Brian Muenger.
Fox Hollow now has more than 400 houses in its neighborhood. He described this development has something that was very “exhaustedly studied” by the developers.
Five total improvements were approved for the area:
- Improve the northbound right turn radius from Dr. John Haynes Drive onto U.S. 231 in order to accommodate truck traffic
- Restripe Dr. John Haynes Drive to provide a second southbound left turn onto U.S. 231
- Restripe Jeanne Pruett Drive to provide a second left northbound left turn lane onto U.S. 231
- Modify the traffic signal heads at both intersections to properly signalize the new turning lanes
- Retime and coordinate the signals at the two intersections with the signals of intersection U.S. 231, Hazelwood Drive and Little John Drive.
These updates will be made at the expense of the developer, Noon Real Estate, LLC.
In other business, the city council:
Approved the upcoming tax-free holiday weekend for July 15-17.
T-Mobile was given the go-ahead to modify an existing tower for upgrades. There are currently six antennas serving customers at 40 feet. They plan to exchange three of these antennas as part of regular maintenance.
Live at Logan Martin and the Center for Education and Performing Arts were approved to plan to hold their event and sell alcohol during Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4.
The police department was authorized to purchase firearms.
