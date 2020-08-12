Secretary of State Merrill has issued an emergency rule regarding the expansion of absentee voting opportunities for the 2020 Municipal Election.
Due to COVID-19, any qualified voter may vote by absentee ballot if they are concerned about the pandemic. Those who opt to cast an absentee ballot are instructed to check the box on the application ballot that reads: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”
Pell City announced they will be providing an in-person absentee option for residents. Qualified voters may opt to complete their Application for Municipal Absentee Ballot and Absentee Ballot in person at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Space has been designated to allow voters a private and sanitized environment in which to complete this paperwork.
To accommodate increased demand, City Hall will remain open until 6:00 p.m. on select dates to accept in-person absentee voters. These dates include Aug.12-14 and Aug. 17 - 20
The in-person alternative will provide an additional option to those who may wish to avoid in-person voting.
Aug. 20 is the final day for a voter to apply for a regular absentee ballot, and all absentee ballots must returned by mail must be postmarked by Aug. 24 and received by noon. A voter may also hand-deliver an absentee ballot by 5:00 p.m. Aug. 24. A copy of a valid photo identification of the voter must accompany all absentee ballot applications.
An Application for Municipal Absentee Ballot may be obtained online at pellcity.com2020election/ or by contacting the City Clerk, Penny Isbell at 205-338-2244 ext. 104 or Assistant City Clerk, Sheree Pruitt at 205-338-2244 ext. 116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.