Pastor Dean Odle, who is running for Governor of Alabama in 2022, will visit the St. Clair County Republicans on April 3 at 6 p.m. at the St. Clair County Courthouse.
Odle, of Opelika, says “Alabama needs a different kind of leader” and that he could “no longer sit by and watch weak/fake Republicans betray us.”
Chairman of the St. Clair Republicans, Ren Wheeler, says he is looking forward to the Odle’s visit.
He also says Odle is one of many guests expected to appear before the county Republicans early in 2021. Wheeler is expecting Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill to make an appearance in March.
“We are going to have an exciting year and an exciting election next year,” Wheeler said.
The 2022 election for Alabama governor will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
