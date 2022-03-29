The Pell City Rotary Club hosted a father daughter dance on March 12. The event was coordinated by Meg Clements and designed by Blair Goodgame. According to Goodgame, over 800 people were in attendance.
“The dance continues to grow every year. It would not be possible without our amazing Rotary family and incredibly supportive community,” said Goodgame.
Rotary volunteers and the Pell City High School baseball team spent two days decorating the PCHS lunchroom in preparation for the event.
“They work tirelessly to make our visions a reality, and I’m so proud to have been a part of this since the beginning,” said Goodgame.
She also said she’s extremely thankful for the Rotarians who came together to involve their entire families in the dance.
This was the club’s 7th father daughter dance. It did not take place last year due to covid, but Goodgame and other Rotarians sent out father daughter boxes so families could have their own party at home.
“After not being able to have the dance in 2021, we were so excited to welcome over 800 guests back for our annual father daughter dance this year,” said Goodgame.
The event was coordinated and designed by Goodgame. She said she is already beginning designs for next year’s dance.
“This is truly one of the best events I get to help put on. It’s a lot of work for our club, but to see everyone come in with their families makes it so worth it. I’m thankful for mine and Rotary’s opportunity to celebrate with the community,” said Goodgame.
