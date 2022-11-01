Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, City of Leeds, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) have partnered to bring an outdoor Fitness Court® to the City of Leeds. The Fitness Court, located in Memorial Park at 1159 Montevallo Road, officially opened Tuesday, Nov. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
According to a press release, the Fitness Court was developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, City of Leeds and NFC to “expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state.” The Fitness Court allows people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.
Created with people aged 14 and up in mind, workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace. Users also may download the free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.
“One of our Company’s top priorities is to help improve the health and wellness of Alabamians,” said Sophie Martin, Director of Corporate Communications and Community Relations, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. “We are honored to partner with the City of Leeds to bring our Blue Cross sponsored Fitness Courts to Alabama. This innovative platform will help encourage communities to lead healthy and active lifestyles.”
“We have anticipated this day for a long time and are excited about the official grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new outdoor Fitness Court®,” said Leeds Mayor David Miller.
“National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome the City of Leeds to the campaign as a leader in health and wellness for Alabama and across America,” said Mitch Menaged, Founder of National Fitness Campaign.
