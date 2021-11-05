The Pell City Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of their business awards at the Premiere theater last Thursday. Each category was voted on by residents of the city.
I want to just say thanks to the chamber for putting this on,” said Mayor Bill Pruitt. “I spent several years on the chamber board before I got elected and, and took office. I know what it's like and what all you have to get through.”
District Attorney Lyle Harmon, last year’s Citizen of the Year, presented this year’s Citizen of the Year award.
“There are seasons in your life that sometimes the things you go through very hard and the community steps up, and that's what happened to me. That's what you guys did for me last year. I love Pell City, and I love St. Clair County,” said Harmon.
The award was given to Denise Olivastri, the Chamber’s vice president.
“This is surreal, I am so honored and grateful to get this award,” said Olivastri. “How do you get an award for doing something that you love? I'm blessed to be on the board and work alongside great human beings that like that are standing beside me. I love Pell City. Nothing great is accomplished alone,” said Olivastri.
Small Business of the Year - 94.1 The River
Medium Business of the Year - LEAPS Academy
Large Business of the Year - Premiere LUX Cinema
Industry of the Year - St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital
Professional Business of The Year - Trussell, Funderburg, Rea, Bell and Furgerson P.C.
Non-profit Organization of the Year - Lakeside Hospice
Policeman of The Year - Lieutenant Don Newton
Fireman of The Year - Entire Team of Fire and Rescue Department
Citizen of the Year - Denise Olivastri
