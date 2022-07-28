Odenville Schools have followed Springville in asking for a millage rate increase of 10 mills. A motion was passed to take this request to the county commission.
A local parent, Heather Lee, spoke to the board during the meeting held on Tuesday before the motion was approved.
“It’s not just me, it’s a group of parents that want better and want this to pass because we want opportunities for our kids the same as just seven miles down the road in Moody, where they did pass it,” Lee said.
In a week’s time the group was able to collect 75 signatures to request the tax levy. They needed 50 for it to be brought to the board of education’s attention.
Christy Blankenship, assistant principal of Odenville Intermediate School, said that although she lives in Moody, her children attend Odenville schools by her choice, in addition to the fact that she works there.
Blankenship said she would move her chidlren if something doesn’t change.
“There’s already been a mass exodus of children to Leeds for that reason,” said Lee.
Some of the changes they’re hoping to see include lunch rooms added, a football and baseball field located at the high school and staffing changes because the elementary school currently does not have a music or art teacher.
All three schools in Odenville currently have to use the cafeteria in Odenville Intermediate School to eat lunch because the middle and high school do not have cafeterias.
Officials are currently planning to begin community meetings to figure out what else the money could go toward if the tax levy is approved.
Lee said she wants to be here because they’re invested in this community and hope to see the tax request passed on the November ballot.
