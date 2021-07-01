On Tuesday, June 15, five members of the Moody Lions Club visited The Arc of St. Clair County. Lion President Steve Sink, President-elect Vernon Barker, Membership Chair Jane Barker, and Board of Director Members David and Michelle McGowen toured the facility and met with employees. The tour was led by Arricka Player, executive director, and Joyce Cunningham, president of the Board of Directors.
The Arc of St. Clair Co. was established in October 1973 and provides day habilitation, residential habilitation, personal care services, community experience, and positive behavior support services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their programs promote the philosophy that all people with intellectual disabilities are interdependent members of their community and reserve the right to receive support in community living, recreational and personal development.
Before the pandemic 33 individuals, now 26, were receiving these services from The Arc of St. Clair. During their visit, club members had the opportunity to meet clients. Lions donated three new eight-foot long picnic tables with attached benches and wheelchair accessible ends. One client joked “no more splinters.” Lions and Arc clients competed in a friendly basketball challenge with Arc players getting the win.
If you would like to know more about the Moody Lions Club contact Sink at 205-305-3647 or Membership Chair Jane Barker, 205-640-6506. To learn more about The Arc of St. Clair County call Player at 205-884-2680.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.