The first Chamber Luncheon of 2021 for the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce will feature guest speaker Nick Sellers with the 2022 World Games hosted in Birmingham.
The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 15 at the Leeds First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The lunch is $12 with reservation or $15 for non-members or non-reservation.
Sellers brings a breadth of leadership experience to The World Games 2022 organizing committee.
Sellers joins The World Games 2022 on loan from Alabama Power, where he most recently served as vice president of the Mobile Division.
In recent years, he has held a variety of leadership positions within Alabama Power and Southern Company, including Senior Vice President of business origination.
Sellers also serves on several community boards. Currently, he is the chairman of the Alabama Sports Council, where he works to oversee all ASC events including the Magic City Classic and the Davis Cup Tennis Invitational.
“We knew that with the world games being in Birmingham that people would be interested in this,” Sandra McGuire of the Chamber of Commerce said. “We wanted to start off with a big name.”
