New York Times and U.S.A Today bestselling author, Karen White will be at the Pell City Public Library on Tuesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. for a special free author event in connection with her latest work, The Attic on Queen Street. In this novel, the author invites readers to return to Charleston, to the house on Tradd Street a final time, with beloved realtor, Melanie Trenholm as this best-selling series comes to a end.
The author of 29 novels, and with almost two million books in print in fifteen different languages, White is known for her intricate page-turning plots. Critics herald her characters, including Tradd Street’s somewhat psychic heroine, Melanie Trenholm as complex and compelling, witty and charming. Other novels by White include The Last Night in London, Dreams of Falling, The Night the Lights Went Out, Flight Patterns, and The Sound of Glass. She also co-authored several books with New York Times bestselling authors, Beatriz Williams, and Lauren Willig, including All the Ways We Said Goodbye, The Glass Ocean, and The Forgotten Room.
White grew up in London, but currently lives with her husband near Atlanta, Georgia. Her love of books and strong female characters started early when a librarian first introduced her to the Nancy Drew series. Her path to writing followed a 10-year career in business, after graduating cum laude from Tulane, with a B.S. degree in Management. Her first novel, In the Shadow of the Moon was published in August of 2000. Her works are classified as “grit lit,” (Southern Women’s Fiction) intriguing her readers with just the right mix of family drama, mystery, and romance.
